C?t?lin Predoiu becomes interim head of Romania’s National Liberal Party

C?t?lin Predoiu becomes interim head of Romania’s National Liberal Party. Interior minister and first vice-president of the National Liberal Party (PNL), C?t?lin Predoiu, became the interim leader of the Liberals through a party decision after previous leader Ilie Bolojan became interim president of Romania. C?t?lin Predoiu, 56, is a lawyer by training and has served (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]