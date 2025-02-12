 
February 12, 2025

Empowering the next generation: Applications now open for the BSB Scholarship Programme 2025-2026. How can you study at a top school?
The British School of Bucharest (BSB) is excited to announce the launch of its 'Empower Your Tomorrow' Scholarship Programme for the academic year 2025-2026. Designed to provide exceptional opportunities for ambitious students, this initiative offers full and partial scholarships for entry into (…)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Plastic Product Manufacturer Crilelmar Plans To Expand On New Markets Abroad The Crilelmar company in Gorj County, controlled by entrepreneur Adrian Stanusoiu, which plans to set up a recycled plastics plant in Targu-Jiu, is currently exporting its products to nine countries and intends to enter new markets.

Foraj Sonde Videle Announces Florian Tandareanu As Its New CEO Oil drilling company Foraj Sonde Videle (stock symbol: FOJE) has announced in a stock market report the appointment of Florian Tandareanu to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective Feb. 11, 2025.

Bitdefender Continues Expansion In Asia By Buying Division Of Its Malaysia And Brunei Dealer Bitdefender, one of the largest actors on the world’s cybersecurity solution market, has bought a division of BitShield, its dealer in Malaysia and Brunei, as part of its strategy to consolidate presence in Asia-Pacific region.

Two New Companies To Be Included In MSCI Frontier Markets Indices Starting March 1, 2025 The representation of the Romanian capital market in the MSCI indices will increase starting with March 1, 2025 with two new companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, namely Hondingrock1 (ROC1) and Sinteza (STZ).

BCR Partners Up With EasyBill For Entrepreneurs' Access To Digital Invoicing Solutions Banca Comerciala Romana and EasyBill, part of Filbo Group, one of the leading online platforms for electronic invoicing and business management in Romania, have concluded a partnership aimed at providing entrepreneurs and microenterprises with a direct solution directly via George mobile app, (…)

EIB: Romanian Firms As Likely As Others In EU To Tackle Impacts Of Weather And Reduce Carbon Emissions Most Romanian firms – 90% – have acted to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, in line with companies elsewhere in Europe, according to a European Investment Bank (EIB) Group survey.

