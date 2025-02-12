Romanian prosecutors check financing of electoral clip for former presidential candidate C?lin Georgescu

Romanian prosecutors check financing of electoral clip for former presidential candidate C?lin Georgescu. Searches were carried out at the home of C?lin Georgescu's campaign manager, Radu Pally, in a new criminal case, "under the coordination of the competent prosecutor's office and in compliance with the legal framework in force," Romanian Police quoted by Hotnews.ro announced on February 11. (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]