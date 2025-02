Moldova's largest bank maib boasts 15.7% higher profit in 2024

Moldova's largest bank maib boasts 15.7% higher profit in 2024. Maib, the largest bank in Moldova planning to list its shares at the Bucharest Stock Exchange, reported a net profit of MDL 1.4 billion (EUR 73.4 million) for 2024, up 15.7% compared to 2023, despite a narrowing net interest margin driven by lower inflation last year, according to Ziarul (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]