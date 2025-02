Imobiliare.ro Finance Brokered EUR350M Worth of Loans in 2024, Up 75% YOY

Imobiliare.ro Finance Brokered EUR350M Worth of Loans in 2024, Up 75% YOY. Imobiliare.ro Finance, the loan broker part of Imobiliare.ro group, in 2024 intermediated loans worth EUR350 million, up 75% from 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]