One United Properties Completes Share Nominal Value Consolidation; CC Trust Exceeds 5% Shareholding Threshold. Real estate developer One United Properties has completed the operation of share nominal value consolidation from RON0.2/share to RON10/share in order to determine the free float shares. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]