From pro-European leader to controversial exit, Klaus Iohannis leaves after a decade as president of Romania. Klaus Iohannis left the presidential Cotroceni Palace on Wednesday, February 12, marking the end of a decade in power. As the first president in Romania's post-communist history to resign, he leaves behind a legacy shaped by two terms in office, a second term extended due to the cancellation of (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]