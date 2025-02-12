Bitdefender expands in Asia-Pacific with acquisition of BitShield division

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader founded in Romania in 2001, announced the acquisition of a key division of BitShield, strengthening its presence in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in Malaysia and Brunei. The move is part of Bitdefender's ongoing strategy to expand its footprint (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]