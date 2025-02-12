Romanian airline AnimaWings to launch charter flights between Tunisia and Bra?ov

Romanian airline AnimaWings to launch charter flights between Tunisia and Bra?ov. AnimaWings, the Romanian airline owned by brothers Cristian and Marius Pandel, the founders of tour operator Christian Tour, will launch charter flights on the Monastir MIR (Tunisia) - Bra?ov GHV route starting June 6, 2025. The flights will operate every Friday, according to an announcement (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]