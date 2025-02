Trencadis Deputy CEO Becomes Company Shareholder With 8% Stake

Trencadis Deputy CEO Becomes Company Shareholder With 8% Stake. Adrian Vaduva, deputy CEO of Trencadis, a local tech company specializing in the development and implementation of complex software solutions for the governmental and business sectors, has become a shareholder in the company, Trencadis representatives said in a press statement. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]