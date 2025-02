Two New Companies To Be Included In MSCI Frontier Markets Indices Starting March 1, 2025

Two New Companies To Be Included In MSCI Frontier Markets Indices Starting March 1, 2025. The representation of the Romanian capital market in the MSCI indices will increase starting with March 1, 2025 with two new companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, namely Hondingrock1 (ROC1) and Sinteza (STZ). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]