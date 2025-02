Foraj Sonde Videle Announces Florian Tandareanu As Its New CEO

Oil drilling company Foraj Sonde Videle (stock symbol: FOJE) has announced in a stock market report the appointment of Florian Tandareanu to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective Feb. 11, 2025. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]