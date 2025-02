Bitdefender Continues Expansion In Asia By Buying Division Of Its Malaysia And Brunei Dealer

Bitdefender Continues Expansion In Asia By Buying Division Of Its Malaysia And Brunei Dealer. Bitdefender, one of the largest actors on the world’s cybersecurity solution market, has bought a division of BitShield, its dealer in Malaysia and Brunei, as part of its strategy to consolidate presence in Asia-Pacific region. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]