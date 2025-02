Plastic Product Manufacturer Crilelmar Plans To Expand On New Markets Abroad

Plastic Product Manufacturer Crilelmar Plans To Expand On New Markets Abroad. The Crilelmar company in Gorj County, controlled by entrepreneur Adrian Stanusoiu, which plans to set up a recycled plastics plant in Targu-Jiu, is currently exporting its products to nine countries and intends to enter new markets. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]