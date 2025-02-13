Ahold Delhaize plans EUR 150 mln expansion of new retail brand acquired in Romania

Ahold Delhaize plans EUR 150 mln expansion of new retail brand acquired in Romania. The Dutch-UK retail group Ahold Delhaize plans to expand the Profi retail chain recently taken over in Romania, under a EUR 150 million project envisaging over 100 more units, according to Economica.net quoting a company announcement in the context of the group presenting the financial results (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]