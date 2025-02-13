Ahold Delhaize plans EUR 150 mln expansion of new retail brand acquired in Romania
Feb 13, 2025
Ahold Delhaize plans EUR 150 mln expansion of new retail brand acquired in Romania.
The Dutch-UK retail group Ahold Delhaize plans to expand the Profi retail chain recently taken over in Romania, under a EUR 150 million project envisaging over 100 more units, according to Economica.net quoting a company announcement in the context of the group presenting the financial results (…)
