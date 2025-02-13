Romanian analysts expect rate cuts no sooner than H2, depending on budget execution and inflation

Romanian analysts expect rate cuts no sooner than H2, depending on budget execution and inflation. Analysts surveyed by Economica.net expressed expectations for the National Bank of Romania (BNR) to keep the monetary policy rate at 6.5% at the monetary policy meeting on February 14, expecting more clarity from the fiscal and budgetary policies. Analysts expect the central bank to keep the (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]