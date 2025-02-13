Colliers: Around 93% of Bucharest New Office Buildings Have Green Certifications

Colliers: Around 93% of Bucharest New Office Buildings Have Green Certifications. CEE office markets are undergoing a transformational process and Bucharest, beside Warsaw, Prague and Budapest, are standing out by a rising stock of green buildings and integration of sustainability standards, read Colliers’ “CEE Office Markets on the Green Path-Decarbonisation Potential” (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]