Colliers: Around 93% of Bucharest New Office Buildings Have Green Certifications
Feb 13, 2025
CEE office markets are undergoing a transformational process and Bucharest, beside Warsaw, Prague and Budapest, are standing out by a rising stock of green buildings and integration of sustainability standards, read Colliers’ “CEE Office Markets on the Green Path-Decarbonisation Potential” (…)
