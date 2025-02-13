Appraisal & Valuation Sells Craiova Property with Value Above Capitalization

Appraisal & Valuation Sells Craiova Property with Value Above Capitalization. Appraisal & Valuation, a company that provides real estate appraisal, consulting and development services, announced it sold a building in Craiova worth EUR2 million, the equivalent of RON10 million. By comparison, the market value of the company listed on the AeRO market stood at RON8.6 million (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]