Cluj-Napoca Dominated Romania Regional Office Market in 2024

Cluj-Napoca Dominated Romania Regional Office Market in 2024. Companies in 2024 leased modern office spaces outside Bucharest with a total area of 63,024 square meters, with Cluj-Napoca dominating the regional real estate market, witu 76% of the leased area, reveals an analysis by Fortim Trusted Advisors, member of BNP Paribas Real Estate Alliance. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]