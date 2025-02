Farmec Ends 2024 with 2% Higher Profit vs 2023

Farmec Ends 2024 with 2% Higher Profit vs 2023. Mircea Turdean, general manager and stakeholder in cosmetics producer Farmec, says 2024 was difficult, but the company managed to end the year with 12% higher turnover and 2% higher profit against 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]