Colliers: Green office buildings and strong market dynamics position Bucharest as key CEE player

Colliers: Green office buildings and strong market dynamics position Bucharest as key CEE player. Bucharest is one of the largest and most mature office markets in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), standing out for the expansion of its green building stock and the integration of sustainability standards, alongside Warsaw, Prague, and Budapest, according to Colliers' report" CEE Office (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]