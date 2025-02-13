 
Romaniapress.com

February 13, 2025

Bucharest’s Morii Lake island set for major transformation with beach, green spaces and cultural facilities
Feb 13, 2025

Bucharest’s Morii Lake island set for major transformation with beach, green spaces and cultural facilities.

Bucharest's District 6 mayor, Ciprian Ciucu, announced the start of the second phase of the Morii Lake park redevelopment, focusing on the island. The project aims to transform the area, giving the lake a more natural appearance, as opposed to its current industrial look, while turning the (…)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Hidroelectrica Makes RON1.7B Deposits With Exim Banca Romaneasca State-run Hidroelectrica (H2O.RO), the largest electricity generation company in Romania, has notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange about having made several deposits with state-run Exim Banca Romaneasca on January 10, due on May 6, 2025.

CTP Group Seeks To Buy Rival P3's Romanian Business Romania’s Competition Council is looking into the proposed acquisition by logistics space developer CTP Property BV Netherlands of the companies held by the P3 Group in Romania, which owns and operates logistics park P3 Bucharest A1 near Chiajna.

Exonia Invests EUR1.5M In Plant That Makes Waxed Paper Packaging For Food Biodegradable paper packaging manufacturer Exonia has invested EUR1.5 million in the opening of its first plant that makes waxed paper used in food packaging, in Iasi.

Finance Ministry Raises RON600M From Banks On Feb. 13 Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON600 million from banks on Thursday (Feb. 13, 2025) selling benchmark bonds, at an annual average yield of 7.48%.

Nuclearelectrica Signs Four New Wholesale Energy Sale Contracts Worth RON246.6M With Energy Distribution Services Nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (stock symbol: SNN) on Feb. 12 concluded four new contracts worth a total of RON246.6 million for wholesale energy sales to supplier Energy Distribution Services (EDS), during July 1, 2025 - December 31, 2026 period.

Romania Ends 2024 With Current Account Deficit Of EUR29.3B, Higher By EUR7.8B vs 2023 Romania ended 2024 with a current account deficit of EUR29.3 billion, higher by nearly EUR7.8 billion than in 2023, central bank data showed on Thursday (Feb. 13, 2025).

20 Romanian Companies With 2023 Combined Turnover Of EUR2.7B Receive Deloitte "Best Managed Companies" Certification 20 Romanian entrepreneurial companies, with a combined turnover of EUR2.7 billion in 2023 and a total of 9,204 employees, received the Deloitte “Best Managed Companies” certification for managerial performance analyzed against international best practices, out of a total 113 participating local (…)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |