Dutch entrepreneur increases reward for tip on Romanian heritage items stolen from Drents Museum

Dutch entrepreneur increases reward for tip on Romanian heritage items stolen from Drents Museum. Dutch entrepreneur Alex van Breemen has increased the reward for a tip that leads to the authorities finding the Romanian heritage objects that were stolen from the Drents Museum in The Netherlands on January 24 to 25. The famous golden Helmet of Co?ofene?ti, c.a. 450 BC, and three Dacian (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]