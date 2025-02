PwC: Romania M&A Market Posted 239 Deals Totally Worth EUR5.9B in 2024, Expected to Hit EUR7B in 2025

PwC: Romania M&A Market Posted 239 Deals Totally Worth EUR5.9B in 2024, Expected to Hit EUR7B in 2025. Romania M&A market registered 239 announced deals in 2024, with a total estimated value of EUR5.9 million, reveals a PwC Romania analysis. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]