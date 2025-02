Bucharest-Ilfov Reaches GDP Per Capita Of 190% Of EU Average In 2023

Bucharest-Ilfov Reaches GDP Per Capita Of 190% Of EU Average In 2023. The Bucharest-Ilfov region reached a gross domestic product (GDP) at purchasing power per capita of 190% of the EU average in 2023, slightly behind Prague and Brussels and above Hamburg, Eurostat data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]