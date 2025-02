Coca-Cola HBC Romania Volume Down 2.5% In 2024

Coca-Cola HBC Romania Volume Down 2.5% In 2024. Coca-Cola HBC, the leader of Romania’s non-alcoholic ready to drink beverage market, posted 2.5% lower volumes in Romania in 2024, as a result of a challenging consumer environment, selling more than 182 million unit cases or more than 1 billion liters worth of beverages last year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]