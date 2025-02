Colosseum Archaeological Park in Rome hosts Brâncu?i exhibition

The Colosseum Archaeological Park in Rome is hosting the "Brâncu?i: Scolpire il volo" exhibition from February 13 to May 11, the first time that a Romanian's works are displayed in the Italian capital. The exhibition takes place due to a collaboration with the Pompidou Center in Paris.