Statistical Office: Romania's Industrial Production Plunges 13.9% In December 2024 vs November 2024. Romania's industrial production decreased by 13.9% in December 2024, in unadjusted data, compared to November 2024, and by 1.2% when adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, data from the country's statistical office INS showed on Thursday (Feb. 13). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]