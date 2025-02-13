Statistical Office: Romania's Industrial Production Plunges 13.9% In December 2024 vs November 2024
Feb 13, 2025
Romania's industrial production decreased by 13.9% in December 2024, in unadjusted data, compared to November 2024, and by 1.2% when adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, data from the country's statistical office INS showed on Thursday (Feb. 13).
