Romania Ends 2024 With Current Account Deficit Of EUR29.3B, Higher By EUR7.8B vs 2023

Romania Ends 2024 With Current Account Deficit Of EUR29.3B, Higher By EUR7.8B vs 2023. Romania ended 2024 with a current account deficit of EUR29.3 billion, higher by nearly EUR7.8 billion than in 2023, central bank data showed on Thursday (Feb. 13, 2025). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]