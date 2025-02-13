20 Romanian Companies With 2023 Combined Turnover Of EUR2.7B Receive Deloitte "Best Managed Companies” Certification

20 Romanian Companies With 2023 Combined Turnover Of EUR2.7B Receive Deloitte "Best Managed Companies” Certification. 20 Romanian entrepreneurial companies, with a combined turnover of EUR2.7 billion in 2023 and a total of 9,204 employees, received the Deloitte “Best Managed Companies” certification for managerial performance analyzed against international best practices, out of a total 113 participating local (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]