Delgaz Grid Modernizes Roman Laminor Transformer Station In Over RON51M Investment

Delgaz Grid Modernizes Roman Laminor Transformer Station In Over RON51M Investment. Distribution company Delgaz Grid, part of the E.ON group in Romania, started in the fourth quarter of 2024, together with its partner ETHGroup, modernization works at the Roman Laminor transformer station located in Neamt County. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]