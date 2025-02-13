Nuclearelectrica Signs Four New Wholesale Energy Sale Contracts Worth RON246.6M With Energy Distribution Services

Nuclearelectrica Signs Four New Wholesale Energy Sale Contracts Worth RON246.6M With Energy Distribution Services. Nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (stock symbol: SNN) on Feb. 12 concluded four new contracts worth a total of RON246.6 million for wholesale energy sales to supplier Energy Distribution Services (EDS), during July 1, 2025 - December 31, 2026 period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]