February 13, 2025

Nuclearelectrica Signs Four New Wholesale Energy Sale Contracts Worth RON246.6M With Energy Distribution Services
Feb 13, 2025

Nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (stock symbol: SNN) on Feb. 12 concluded four new contracts worth a total of RON246.6 million for wholesale energy sales to supplier Energy Distribution Services (EDS), during July 1, 2025 - December 31, 2026 period.

Transilvania Investments Alliance Net Profit Shrinks 55% To RON106M In 2024 Alternative investment fund Transilvania Investments Alliance (TRANSI.RO) ended 2024 with RONI105.8 million net profit, 55% lower than in 2023.

Roca Investments Sought To Sell Its 18% In Sinteza Oradea In Accelerated Private Placement, Sold 2.7% Chemical company Sinteza Oradea (STZ.RO), on Friday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange that alternative investment firm Roca investments, which owns 18% in Sinteza, conducted an accelerated private placement on February 13 to sell its 11.9 million shares.

Romania's Central Bank Keeps Key Rate At 6.5% a Year As Set in August 2024 Romania's central bank has decided at its Board meeting on Friday (February 14, 2025) to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 6.5% a year.

Massif Festival returns to Romania's Poiana Bra?ov in December Massif Festival, the first major event of its kind in Central and Eastern Europe, is set to return for its third edition at the start of December 2025. The decision to shift the festival from March to December aims to provide an enhanced winter experience for fans of music, mountain adventures, (…)

Tickets for Romania's 2025 George Enescu Festival go on sale on February 15 Individual tickets for concerts and events at the George Enescu International Festival, one of the world's largest and most prestigious classical music festivals, go on sale Saturday, February 15, at noon, the organizers announced. Now in its 27th edition, the festival will take place between (…)

Libris.ro: Young people read about love, in Romanian and English, inspired by online trends. Eight out of ten books chosen by Generation Z are love stories Social media platforms are radically transforming the way young people choose what to read. The BookTok phenomenon, which dominates TikTok with viral literary recommendations, has redefined bestsellers in recent years, and data from Libris, a leading bookstore in Romania, confirms this trend: (…)

 


