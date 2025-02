Hidroelectrica Makes RON1.7B Deposits With Exim Banca Romaneasca

Hidroelectrica Makes RON1.7B Deposits With Exim Banca Romaneasca. State-run Hidroelectrica (H2O.RO), the largest electricity generation company in Romania, has notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange about having made several deposits with state-run Exim Banca Romaneasca on January 10, due on May 6, 2025. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]