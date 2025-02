Exonia Invests EUR1.5M In Plant That Makes Waxed Paper Packaging For Food

Exonia Invests EUR1.5M In Plant That Makes Waxed Paper Packaging For Food. Biodegradable paper packaging manufacturer Exonia has invested EUR1.5 million in the opening of its first plant that makes waxed paper used in food packaging, in Iasi. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]