2.7% In Sinteza Oradea Change Hands In Private Placement

2.7% In Sinteza Oradea Change Hands In Private Placement. A private placement involving 1.78 million Sinteza Oradea (STZ.RO) shares or about 2.7% of the total number of its shares, worth RON4.44 million, was recorded by the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Thursday, Bucharest Stock Exchange data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]