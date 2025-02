Net wages in Romania up real 7.4% y/y in 2024

Net wages in Romania up real 7.4% y/y in 2024. The net average wage in Romania rose by 13.4% y/y in 2024, or by 7.4% y/y in real terms – more than double the 3.4% y/y real advance in 2023, according to data published by the statistics office INS. Besides robust consumer lending, this pushed the retail sales to an outstanding +8.6% y/y (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]