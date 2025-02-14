Romania’s industrial output down 1.6% y/y in 2024 despite small recovery in Q4

Romania's industrial output index contracted by 1.6% y/y in 2024, after the 3.0% y/y contraction in 2023, despite the small (+0.4% y/y) advance seen in Q4 – the first positive quarterly performance since Q3 2022. The sector of utilities dragged down the overall performance, both in the whole