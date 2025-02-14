Romania’s interim president Ilie Bolojan promises economic and social stability, fair elections in first public statement

Romania's new interim president, Ilie Bolojan, delivered his first message on Thursday, February 13, emphasizing his commitment to economic, social, and political stability, security, and fair elections. "We have no time to lose, and the risk of a major crisis is real," he said.