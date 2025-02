Statistics Board: Romania Economy Grew by Just 0.9% in 2024

Statistics Board: Romania Economy Grew by Just 0.9% in 2024. Romania economy inched up by 0.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024 in both unadjusted and seasonally adjusted data against the year-earlier period, while, against Q3/2024 it had a 0.8% advance in real terms, in line with data published on Friday, February 14, by the country’s statistics board INS. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]