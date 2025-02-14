Most Powerful Romanian Eexecutive, PepsiCo EMEA CEO, Two Former Coca-Cola Managers Grow Healthy Food Business

Most Powerful Romanian Eexecutive, PepsiCo EMEA CEO, Two Former Coca-Cola Managers Grow Healthy Food Business. Silviu Popovici, the most powerful Romanian executive, currently PepsiCo EMEA CEO, together with Mircea Draja and Stefan Rusen, two former top managers at Coca-Cola group, are developing Real Foods business, specializing in healthy food. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]