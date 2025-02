Romania's economy sees modest growth of 0.9% in 2024

Romania's economy sees modest growth of 0.9% in 2024. Romania's economy expanded by 0.9% year-over-year in 2024, according to flash estimates published on Friday, February 14, by the statistics institute INS. The figure is below the forecasts of the European Commission and the IMF. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the economy grew by 0.7%, both on a (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]