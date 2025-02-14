Russian drone fragments found on Romanian territory as attacks on Ukraine continue

Romanian authorities have discovered new fragments of Russian drones on national territory, the Ministry of Defense announced on February 13. The drones, identified as Geran-1 and Geran-2 models used by Russia in attacks on Ukraine's Danube port infrastructure, were found near the border. A (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]