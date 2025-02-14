Romania's Govt. to extend RON 800 one-off pay to low-income pensioners in 2024

Romania's Govt. to extend RON 800 one-off pay to low-income pensioners in 2024. To compensate for the canceled 12% pension indexation that should have been operated in January 2025, the government of Romania promised RON 800 one-off payments in two equal installments for low-income pensioners. The first installment will be in April, and the second will be at the end of the (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]