DN Agrar Ends 2024 with RON175M Turnover, Up 16% YOY

DN Agrar Ends 2024 with RON175M Turnover, Up 16% YOY. DN Agrar Group, the largest integrated livestock farm in Romania, reported consolidated preliminary unaudited turnover worth RON175 million for 2024, up 16% from the previous year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]