Romanian High Court overturns preventive arrest decisions in Nordis real estate fraud case

Romanian High Court overturns preventive arrest decisions in Nordis real estate fraud case. Romania's High Court ruled on Friday, Friday 14, to release former Social Democrat MP Laura Vicol and her husband, Vladimir Ciorb?, the main shareholder of Nordis, from preventive arrest. The decision is final, according to local news agency Agerpres. Laura Vicol remains free without any other (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]