Documentary about Brâncu?i screened in Bucharest next week

Documentary about Brâncu?i screened in Bucharest next week. Alain Fleischer’s documentary Brâncu?i, Les métamorphoses de la sculpture will be screened on February 18 the Great Hall of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR). The production, written and directed by Fleischer and narrated by Christian Gonon, highlights Brâncu?i's role as the founder of (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]