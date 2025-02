Romanian History Museum appoints new interim director

Romanian History Museum appoints new interim director. The National History Museum of Romania (MNIR) appointed Ovidiu ?entea as its new interim manager, effective February 13. He replaces Ernest Oberländer-Târnoveanu, who was dismissed by culture minister Natalia Intotero following the theft of Dacian artifacts from the Drents Museum in the (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]