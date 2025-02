Inflation slightly down to 4.95% in Romania in January 2025

Romania's annual inflation rate dropped to 4.95% in January 2025, down from 5.14% in December, according to the official report released by the statistics institute INS on Friday, February 14. Food prices increased by 4.54% year-over-year in January, non-food goods by 4.60%, and services by