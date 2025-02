Roca Investments Sought To Sell Its 18% In Sinteza Oradea In Accelerated Private Placement, Sold 2.7%

Roca Investments Sought To Sell Its 18% In Sinteza Oradea In Accelerated Private Placement, Sold 2.7%. Chemical company Sinteza Oradea (STZ.RO), on Friday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange that alternative investment firm Roca investments, which owns 18% in Sinteza, conducted an accelerated private placement on February 13 to sell its 11.9 million shares. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]