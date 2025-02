Transilvania Investments Alliance Net Profit Shrinks 55% To RON106M In 2024

Alternative investment fund Transilvania Investments Alliance (TRANSI.RO) ended 2024 with RONI105.8 million net profit, 55% lower than in 2023.